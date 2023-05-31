Pitcairn Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,073,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after acquiring an additional 567,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 469.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 51,190 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 408,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,930,000 after buying an additional 104,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 32,984 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.24. 118,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,769. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.98.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -113.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on PRGO. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $604,195.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $604,195.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $7,065,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $95,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,869 shares of company stock worth $7,685,712. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

