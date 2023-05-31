Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 141.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after buying an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,880,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,961 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 40.0% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,014,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,139,000 after purchasing an additional 575,627 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at about $30,012,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,636,000 after purchasing an additional 476,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLNT. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

