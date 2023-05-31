Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. OTR Global lowered shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

NYSE CTVA traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.22. 1,433,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,527. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

