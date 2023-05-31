Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 0.5% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $3.33 on Wednesday, reaching $241.72. 502,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,891. The company has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.61 and a 200-day moving average of $247.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

