Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,235 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 56,491 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for approximately 3.2% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its position in eBay by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in eBay by 8.5% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,843,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,707,018. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.75. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $52.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.