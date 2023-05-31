Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Sells 77 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up about 7.6% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,480.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $13.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,236.05. 126,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,367. The stock has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,269.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,119.30. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,365.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.