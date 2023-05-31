Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (LON:PMGR) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.85 Per Share

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (LON:PMGR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of PMGR opened at GBX 142.60 ($1.76) on Wednesday. Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 130 ($1.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 202 ($2.50). The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -563.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 140.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 149.22.
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Company Profile
