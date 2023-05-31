Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (LON:PMGR) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.85 Per Share

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (LON:PMGR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PMGR opened at GBX 142.60 ($1.76) on Wednesday. Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 130 ($1.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 202 ($2.50). The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -563.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 140.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 149.22.

Get Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust alerts:

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Premier Portfolio Managers Limited. It is managed by Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy, water and infrastructure sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.