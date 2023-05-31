Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the April 30th total of 120,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Procaps Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PROC opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $484.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90. Procaps Group has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Get Procaps Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Procaps Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROC. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Procaps Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procaps Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procaps Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procaps Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Procaps Group

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.