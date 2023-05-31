Prometeus (PROM) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $83.97 million and $1.14 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.36 or 0.00016060 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

