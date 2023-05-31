ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Down to $16.12

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.12, but opened at $15.66. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 601,115 shares traded.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,714.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,814,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,332,000 after buying an additional 8,714,147 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,747,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after buying an additional 439,091 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,743,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,032,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after buying an additional 97,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,057,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

