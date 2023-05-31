Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,674,487 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 69,878 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.93% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $194,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:PB traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.25. 221,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,848. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.95 and a 1-year high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 39.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director L. Jack Lord bought 5,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.04 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.