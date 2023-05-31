Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Best Buy Co., Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Best Buy in a research note issued on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.05 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BBY. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

BBY stock opened at $73.41 on Monday. Best Buy has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $461,074.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,809 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,761.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1.6% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in Best Buy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Best Buy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 40,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

