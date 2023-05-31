QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 202,499 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 83,934 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $22,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 11,824 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,150 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,690,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,840 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $77,820,000 after purchasing an additional 174,599 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,431 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 189,487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.84. 5,336,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,784,605. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.18 and its 200-day moving average is $119.62. The stock has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $156.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 32.15%.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Citigroup upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. HSBC reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

