Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.73.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.91. The company had a trading volume of 252,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,021. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $162.36.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Qualys

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,832 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $746,904.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,394 shares in the company, valued at $22,590,779.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at $21,319,093.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $746,904.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,394 shares in the company, valued at $22,590,779.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,688. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,477,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,078,000 after acquiring an additional 83,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,450,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,442,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,955,000 after acquiring an additional 132,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,386,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,087,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,282 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Further Reading

