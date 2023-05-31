Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 501,131 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $862,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 113,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock traded down $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $179.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,651. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $112.86 and a one year high of $181.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,797,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,170 shares of company stock worth $44,498,602 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

See Also

