Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,682,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,390,465 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.48% of Quest Diagnostics worth $263,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,156,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,736,910,000 after purchasing an additional 90,362 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,258,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,754,000 after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,692,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,783,000 after purchasing an additional 567,417 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,202,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.75. The stock had a trading volume of 152,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,755. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Articles

