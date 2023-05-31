Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Ramsay Health Care Price Performance

Shares of RMYHY opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. Ramsay Health Care has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $14.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. is in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. It operates through the following segments : Asia Pacific, UK, France and Nordics. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

