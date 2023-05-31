RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

RCI Hospitality has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. RCI Hospitality has a payout ratio of 3.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $7.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

RICK stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.21. 20,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,847. The stock has a market cap of $671.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $46.49 and a fifty-two week high of $97.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 97.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth $202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RICK. StockNews.com downgraded RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

