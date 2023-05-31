Rebecca Byam Buys 20,000 Shares of HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Stock

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) CFO Rebecca Byam acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 460,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,912.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Rebecca Byam also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 24th, Rebecca Byam bought 20,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $32,200.00.
- On Monday, May 22nd, Rebecca Byam bought 33,450 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $51,178.50.
HCW Biologics Stock Performance
HCWB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.47. 15,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,032. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. HCW Biologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCW Biologics
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCWB. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HCW Biologics by 2,056.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 215,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 205,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HCW Biologics by 136.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 22,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCW Biologics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of HCW Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.
About HCW Biologics
HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.
