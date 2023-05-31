Rebecca Byam Buys 20,000 Shares of HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Stock

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) CFO Rebecca Byam acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 460,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,912.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rebecca Byam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Rebecca Byam bought 20,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $32,200.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Rebecca Byam bought 33,450 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $51,178.50.

HCW Biologics Stock Performance

HCWB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.47. 15,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,032. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. HCW Biologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCW Biologics

HCW Biologics ( NASDAQ:HCWB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCWB. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HCW Biologics by 2,056.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 215,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 205,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HCW Biologics by 136.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 22,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCW Biologics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of HCW Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

About HCW Biologics

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

See Also

