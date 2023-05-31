Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.00

Shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays cut Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.31.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

