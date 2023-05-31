ReddCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,997.78 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 53.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 54% higher against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $4,997.78 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

