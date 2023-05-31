Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Director James Donald Hoffman Sells 10,000 Shares

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RS traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.68. 1,783,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,475. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.29 and a fifty-two week high of $264.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

