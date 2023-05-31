Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Trading Down 0.7%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $15.95. Approximately 486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.
Renesas Electronics Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94.
Renesas Electronics Company Profile
Renesas Electronics Corp. engages in the design, research, development, manufacture, sale and servicing of semiconductor products. Its products include ‘in-vehicle control’ semiconductors that control engines and car bodies, and ‘car information’ semiconductors for in-vehicle information such as navigation systems.
