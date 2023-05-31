Request Trading 1% Higher This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. In the last week, Request has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0869 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $86.89 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08433958 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $653,203.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

