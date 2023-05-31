Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Up 3.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $27.59 and last traded at $27.51. 87,944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 337,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

Specifically, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,125.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REYN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 3.3 %

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth $2,218,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 29.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

