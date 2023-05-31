Ripio Credit Network 24 Hour Volume Tops $10,973.96 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.02 million and $10,973.96 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025498 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019396 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017667 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001120 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,752.97 or 1.00023121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00197865 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $11,306.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.