Rocket Pool ETH Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $639.56 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for $2,035.01 or 0.07350819 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,507 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,034.90947456 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,743,079.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

