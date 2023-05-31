Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.10

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.10 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.10 ($0.24), with a volume of 73307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.30 ($0.25).

Safestyle UK Stock Down 5.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £26.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 22.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Safestyle UK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. Safestyle UK’s payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

Safestyle UK Company Profile

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 29 sales branches and 14 installation depots.

