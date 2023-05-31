Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.89-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.51-8.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.49 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.41-7.43 EPS.

Salesforce Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $4.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,991,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,656,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,042.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $212.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,631 shares of company stock worth $8,423,784 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.