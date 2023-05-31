Saltmarble (SML) Price Tops $1.69

Saltmarble (SML) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. One Saltmarble token can now be bought for $1.69 or 0.00006096 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Saltmarble has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. Saltmarble has a total market cap of $163.82 million and $42,702.71 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Saltmarble

Saltmarble was first traded on June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 1.54165881 USD and is down -14.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $49,240.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

