Sany Heavy Equipment International (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34. 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07.

Sany Heavy Equipment International Company Profile

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co, Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacturing and sale of mining equipment, logistics equipment, robotic and smart mined products and spare parts, and the provision of related services in Mainland China. It operates through the Mining Equipment and Logistics Equipment segments.

