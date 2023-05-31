SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $219.69

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $219.69 and last traded at $221.33, with a volume of 17753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.93.

SBA Communications Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.87 and a beta of 0.50.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

