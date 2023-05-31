Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,809 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $43.09. 3,028,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,610,453. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

