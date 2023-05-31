Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Shares Gap Down to $44.31

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.31, but opened at $42.77. Schlumberger shares last traded at $43.17, with a volume of 799,441 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.25.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,286,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $588,789,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Schlumberger by 200.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after buying an additional 7,158,943 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 4,851.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,958,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,363,000 after buying an additional 5,838,569 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 11,443.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,889,000 after buying an additional 5,134,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.