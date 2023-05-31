SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives $18.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

SCPL has been the subject of several research reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

SciPlay Price Performance

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.40. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $19.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.85 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.36%. Analysts expect that SciPlay will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $98,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at $40,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SciPlay

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 32.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 38,379 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 22.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SciPlay during the first quarter worth about $233,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 27.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 23,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SciPlay during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

