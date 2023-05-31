Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,057 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in SEA were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SEA by 56.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at $66,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SE stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,720,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111,150. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.67. Sea Limited has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $93.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.