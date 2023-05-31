Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Seagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI raised Seagen from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Securities upped their price target on Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.47.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $194.01 on Friday. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $207.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of -55.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagen will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,349,261.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,349,261.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $27,379.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,377,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,924 shares of company stock worth $30,559,184 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 107,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagen by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.