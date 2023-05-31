Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Position Cut by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574,685 shares during the period. Select Water Solutions makes up 2.4% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Select Water Solutions worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Select Water Solutions by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Select Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Select Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Select Water Solutions from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Select Water Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Select Water Solutions stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $7.22. 283,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,619. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $416.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Select Water Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Water Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.