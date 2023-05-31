SG Capital Management LLC Invests $3.16 Million in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 257,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000. American Public Education accounts for approximately 1.8% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of American Public Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the third quarter worth approximately $648,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 58.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 47,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 198,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 34,020 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Granetta B. Blevins bought 25,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $101,712.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,105 shares in the company, valued at $146,564.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Public Education Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:APEI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 102,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,321. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $16.79.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). American Public Education had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $152.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. On average, analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on APEI. StockNews.com began coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on American Public Education from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. William Blair cut American Public Education from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

About American Public Education

(Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public University System (APUS) segment, Rasmussen University (RU) segment and Hondros College of Nursing (HCN) segment. The American Public University System segment provides online postsecondary educational services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.