SG Capital Management LLC Invests $3.16 Million in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 257,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000. American Public Education accounts for approximately 1.8% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of American Public Education as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the third quarter worth approximately $648,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 58.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 47,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 198,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 34,020 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Granetta B. Blevins bought 25,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $101,712.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,105 shares in the company, valued at $146,564.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
American Public Education Stock Down 4.4 %
American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). American Public Education had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $152.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. On average, analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on APEI. StockNews.com began coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on American Public Education from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. William Blair cut American Public Education from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.
About American Public Education
American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public University System (APUS) segment, Rasmussen University (RU) segment and Hondros College of Nursing (HCN) segment. The American Public University System segment provides online postsecondary educational services.
