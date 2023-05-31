SG Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

SG Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,192 shares during the quarter. Celestica comprises 1.3% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Celestica by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Celestica by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Celestica by 2,775.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. 56.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLS stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,376. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.10.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Celestica from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

