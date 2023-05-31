SG Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 822,383 Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 822,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,000. Playa Hotels & Resorts comprises approximately 3.0% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 246.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.7 %

PLYA traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.81. 251,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.53. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.40 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,694,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,539,432.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $948,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,694,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,539,432.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 332,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,807.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,000 shares of company stock worth $1,466,200. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

