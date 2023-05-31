Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Plans Dividend of $0.62

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.618 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Shanghai Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.52.
Shanghai Industrial Stock Performance
SGHIY opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72. Shanghai Industrial has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $15.61.
About Shanghai Industrial
