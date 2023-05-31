Short Interest in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Increases By 19.9%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the April 30th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 611,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 4.0 %
NASDAQ:FLWS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.32. 506,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,966. The firm has a market cap of $538.97 million, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,455.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 701,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 686,436 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after acquiring an additional 538,874 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 583,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 296,420 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,892,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,094,000 after acquiring an additional 207,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 181,369 shares during the last quarter. 37.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.
