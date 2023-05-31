Short Interest in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Increases By 8.5%

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the April 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.

ALPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

Alpine Immune Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.14). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 245.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 251.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the period.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

