Short Interest in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Declines By 5.8%

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 598,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,021.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $85,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $139,704.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,021.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091 in the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at $95,000.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.42. 220,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,515. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.21. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 100.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BPMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.84.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

