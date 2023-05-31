Short Interest in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Rises By 12.3%

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the April 30th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CE. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Celanese Stock Down 3.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,102,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,456 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,326,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 555.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,700,000 after buying an additional 436,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Celanese by 332.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after buying an additional 421,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,473. Celanese has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $161.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Celanese will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

