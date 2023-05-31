Short Interest in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Declines By 16.7%

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on shares of Core Molding Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMT traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.79. 83,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,519. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $162.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.72.

Insider Transactions at Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.44 million during the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

In related news, EVP James C. Highfield sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $25,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,934.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Core Molding Technologies news, Director Matthew Jauchius sold 3,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $63,849.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,044.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Highfield sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $25,283.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,934.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,847 shares of company stock valued at $863,166 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 55,605 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 295,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 824.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 90,764 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,287,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

