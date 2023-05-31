Short Interest in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Increases By 6.6%

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the April 30th total of 4,860,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Coursera Stock Performance

Shares of COUR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.50. 1,163,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,134. Coursera has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $542,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,380,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,003,514.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 7,438 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $80,925.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $542,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,380,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,003,514.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 873,294 shares of company stock valued at $9,918,457. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Coursera by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,742,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,914,000 after buying an additional 635,813 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $137,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coursera by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,235,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,557,000 after buying an additional 241,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coursera by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,893,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,412,000 after buying an additional 43,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coursera by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,618,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COUR. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

