Short Interest in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Decreases By 5.6%

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 120,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CIO Shaul Kuba bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $49,664.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 9,119,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,692,582.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CIO Shaul Kuba bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $49,664.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 9,119,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,692,582.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avraham Shemesh bought 587,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $2,644,713.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,026,178 shares in the company, valued at $40,617,801. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 715,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,926 in the last three months. 41.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 33,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,101. The firm has a market cap of $116.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price objective on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of the rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.