Short Interest in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Drops By 5.6%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 467.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 32,997 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 22.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 19,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000.

Daqo New Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of DQ stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.95. 1,480,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,119. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.51. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $35.70 and a 1 year high of $77.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average of $45.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $864.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $44.60 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

